redtag.ca brings back SickKids Day: Donates 1% of all sales to the SickKids Foundation

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is back with SickKids Day in support of the SickKids Foundation and the remarkable care and hope it brings to children and families across Canada. A dominant player in Canadian travel and a strong ally to the SickKids Foundation, redtag.ca is excited to donate 1% of all sales made on August 16, 2023 to the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), giving Canadians the chance to make their travel plans contribute to this important cause.

This commitment to the SickKids Foundation is part of a legacy redtag.ca takes seriously. The company's deep-rooted involvement in multiple initiatives for SickKids is a testament to their values and desire to play a part in creating a brighter future for so many Canadian families.

"Our connection with the SickKids Foundation runs deep within our organization," says Nathalie Tanious, CEO of Red Label Vacations, parent company of redtag.ca. "Supporting a community of families and children in need of exceptional care resonates profoundly with us. Utilizing our platform to engage our customers in this vital cause is something we hold dear."

"We are incredibly grateful to have partners like redtag.ca and their customers, who continue to show tremendous generosity towards SickKids," says Katie McHugh-Escobar, Director, Community Partnerships at SickKids Foundation. "For the last 7 years, the redtag.ca team has gone above and beyond to fundraise for critical programming in the hospital like the Labatt Family Heart Centre. That level of dedication to the cause helps make the centre at SickKids among the top three heart centres in the world, where innovation is consistently leading to better outcomes for patients with heart disease."

Over the years, redtag.ca's collective efforts have amassed over 1,8 million dollars in support of SickKids' initiatives. The funds generated from this one-day sales commitment will be allocated to the Labatt Family Heart Centre at SickKids. This financial support will drive innovation in research and care, while also playing a significant role in training future leaders in cardiac critical care and cardiovascular surgery. redtag.ca's contributions have already resulted in substantial improvements, such as the renovation of the Cardiac Operating Suite, a vital hub for treating complex heart conditions and advancing medical care standards in Ontario.

To book your dream vacation and be part of the pledge, visit www.redtag.ca or access the donation portal at https://fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/redtagca/challenge .

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and despite the impacts of the global pandemic, SickKids Foundation generated more than $172.3 million in revenue and granted $84.9 million in support of child health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

