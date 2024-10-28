Redefining Access to Justice -- free programming open to legal professionals and the public, October 28 to November 1

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - This morning, Law Society of Ontario Treasurer Peter Wardle launched the ninth annual Access to Justice Week (A2J) in Ontario with a sunrise ceremony led by Indigenous Elder Myeengun Henry.

Together with provincial and national partners, Access to Justice Week (October 28 to November 1) features a diverse offering of virtual programming for legal professionals, the broader justice sector and the public, free of charge.

The immersive week of educational programming will focus on this year's theme "Redefining Access to Justice." This all-encompassing theme allows us to reflect on access to justice in broader contexts — from the point of view of technology, accessibility or inclusiveness.

"I'm happy to see that many of this week's sessions focus on helping marginalized and underrepresented groups navigate the justice system or to access legal services," said Treasurer Wardle. "The Law Society has a mandate to facilitate access to justice and I'm proud that we continue to offer this week of free programming that fosters discussion on finding meaningful solutions for the people of Ontario."

Access to Justice Week 2024 features a robust schedule of programs for legal professionals and community and justice sector workers. The week includes sessions about how legal professionals can make the most out of pro bono work; barriers to accessing justice for language minorities, Indigenous populations, and the middle class who cannot afford legal fees but do not qualify for legal aid; the role of paralegal in increasing access to justice; as well as the role of technology, especially the role of AI, in the legal system.

A2J Week programming also includes free educational opportunities for members of the public. It is an opportunity for the public to familiarize themselves with the justice system, and to know more about their rights.

Programs for the public include:

Meet 10 paralegals who can help you with every day legal problems - October 28

University of Ottawa Law Practice Program free legal clinic – October 30 & 31

Law Practice Program free legal clinic – & 31 The role of digital platforms to redefine the access to legal information in French – October 30

Answers to your everyday legal questions - October 30

Visit TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice website for detailed information about the full line-up of events.

Legal professionals from across Canada, members of the public and media are welcome to attend programming, free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. TAG was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change. Read the backgrounder.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

