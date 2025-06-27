TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario honored several distinguished individuals with a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) at the June Call to the Bar ceremonies. An LLD is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Professor Payam Akhavan, OOnt, FRSC, an outstanding academic and renowned international human rights lawyer. He is engaged in the practice of international law at the highest levels on behalf of victims of crimes against humanity and genocide. Read more.

Chief Commissioner Patricia DeGuire, who is renowned for pushing boundaries to advance access to justice, equality and equity, with a passion for the rule of law, mentorship and commitment to public service. Read more.

Dr. Lillian Eva Quan Dyck, who is renowned for her extensive work on the tragedy of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Read more.

The Honourable Aston Hall, a true champion for diversity – advancing justice and equality not only through his work as a lawyer and judge but also through his personal journey. His relentless efforts to break down systemic barriers have had a profound impact on the community, inspiring and empowering individuals to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society. Read more.

Dr. Peter Jaffe, who has worked to improve the ways in which cases of family violence and the abuse of women and children are dealt with in Canada's legal, educational and social services throughout his career. Read more.

The Honourable Paul Barker Schabas, who is known for his outstanding advocacy skills, judgment and passion for the law which have been applied to benefit his clients, the profession and the community. Read more.

