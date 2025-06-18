TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Law Society of Ontario's governing board, re-elected Peter C. Wardle as Treasurer for a second term. The Treasurer is the elected leader of the Law Society, which regulates Ontario's lawyers and paralegals in the public interest. The 2025-26 term commences at the June 25 board meeting (known as Convocation).

"I am grateful to be able to continue to serve as Treasurer for a second term. I thank my fellow benchers for allowing me to do so. In recent months we have faced some incredibly difficult issues, but together we took swift and decisive action and set a course that will make the Law Society stronger," said Mr. Wardle. "There is nothing more important than the public's trust in us as a regulator."

"To my colleagues, Murray Klippenstein and Stephen Rotstein – I look forward to our continued work together on matters vital to serving the public and the professions in a respectful and productive manner."

In his first term as Treasurer, Mr. Wardle led the Law Society as it navigated the review and consequences of the former CEO's compensation. He took immediate action, with the approval of his bencher colleagues to make changes to improve governance and strengthen accountability at the Law Society.

Mr. Wardle served as a bencher from 2011 to 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. As Treasurer, he is co-chair of the Governance Review Task Force and chair of the Strategic Planning and Advisory Committee.

He has served as the vice-chair of the Appeal Division of the Law Society Tribunal and served as a hearing and appeal adjudicator.

Mr. Wardle has built his reputation as a recognized and trusted advocate over more than 38 years. He has represented parties in commercial disputes involving contract interpretation, shareholder and partnership obligations, securities, directors' and officers' liability, professional negligence, construction, estates and real estate.

He has appeared before a wide variety of regulatory tribunals and has prosecuted a number of discipline cases on behalf of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Mr. Wardle has acted in a number of public inquiries, including as counsel for a group of affected families before the Inquiry into Pediatric Forensic Pathology in Ontario and a citizens group in the Cornwall Public Inquiry. In 2022, he acted as lead counsel for the City of Ottawa in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry.

Mr. Wardle is ranked by Best Lawyers for his work in directors' and officers' liability and securities litigation. He is recognized by LEXPERT in the areas of Corporate Commercial Litigation, Directors' & Officers' Liability, and Professional Liability and is designated by Martindale-Hubbell as "AV® Preeminent™" – its highest peer review rating.

He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1986 after receiving a B.A. with honours (1979) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an LL.B (1984) From Queen's University.

A photo of Treasurer Wardle is available for publication.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario, in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and to advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

