Redberry Restaurants Wins Foodservice and Hospitality Company of the Year for 2024 Pinnacle Awards

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada's fastest growing restaurant franchisees in Canada will be recognized as the Company of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Pinnacle Awards.

Redberry is the largest operator of Burger King and Taco Bell locations in Canada, and the Canadian Area Director for Jersey Mike's Subs, with plans to expand this brand to over 300 units.

"We are honoured to be named Company of the Year at the Pinnacle Awards. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Redberry," said Ken Otto, Chief Executive Officer, Redberry Restaurants. "With over 190 restaurants currently in operation and plans to open more than 600 additional locations in the coming years, we are committed to growth and to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. This is what making it happen looks and feels like".

Over the past year, Redberry Restaurants has experienced significant growth, with a 16.2% increase in store units, 16.4% rise in revenue, and 30% growth in EBITDA. The company's new unit growth in 2024 will near 20%.

In addition to its financial success, Redberry is deeply involved in community initiatives that impact the lives of people in the areas they operate within. This includes the Taco Bell Foundation, The Burger King Scholarship Foundation and various grassroots initiatives with the Jersey Mike's Subs brand, including a significant donation to Make a Wish Canada this past year.

Redberry' has achieved success not only financially, but also through its extensive employee and community engagement initiatives, guest service scores and the successful opening of new locations. The company is dedicated to enhancing guest experiences and upholding high-quality standards throughout the industry.

Currently, Redberry provides nearly 5,000 employment opportunities across the country, supported by a diverse workforce that embodies the company's core values of Partnership, Respect, Integrity, Diversity and Empowerment.

"At Redberry, we empower our teams to add value to the organization and make a difference. We are a different kind of restaurant company, with a culture that is widely admired." said Kiran Benet, Chief People Officer of Redberry Restaurants.

The recognition comes as part of the 2024 Pinnacle Awards, an esteemed program launched by Kostuch Media Ltd. in 1988 to honour excellence in the hospitality industry. Each year, Foodservice and Hospitality and Hotelier magazines invite industry nominations and add their selections to create a comprehensive list of nominees. A judging panel selects the winners for the prestigious awards.

The 35th Annual Pinnacle Awards will be celebrated at a gala luncheon on December 6, 2024, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

To learn more about Redberry, please visit www.redberry.ca.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of the largest QSR restaurant franchisees in Canada. Redberry owns and operates more than 190-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands. With signed agreements to build more than 500 new restaurants, Redberry is one of the fastest growing restaurant companies in Canada. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory is made possible through its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the past two years, and Franchisee of the Year by Burger King for North America in 2021. We are truly architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

