Redberry Opens First Downtown Toronto Jersey Mike's Subs at Union Station

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") will open the first downtown Toronto Jersey Mike's Subs in the Union Market area of Union Station on Wed., Jan. 22, 2025, giving Toronto's business district, commuters and visitors the chance to enjoy the authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches offered by the iconic brand. (Sub making Broll here)

The downtown opening is part of Redberry's long-term plan to open 300 Jersey Mike's locations in the next 10 years. It is the fifth Jersey Mike's Redberry has opened since August 2024 including Markham, North York, Brantford and Guelph. A Pickering location is coming early this year. These six locations will employ nearly 180 crew members. Redberry also owns two existing and recently remodeled Jersey Mike's locations in Kitchener and London.

To celebrate, Redberry will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Jan. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 26 to support Make-A-Wish Canada®. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Make-A-Wish in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Customers can download the Jersey Mike's app and earn a free regular sub after their first in-app sub purchase. The first 500 guests at the grand opening will receive a Jersey Mike's branded hockey puck.

"We have arrived at the heart of Canadian commerce in Toronto's downtown business district, and we are just getting started," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry. "We can't wait to offer effortless access to our 'sub above' experience from the venerable halls of Union Station to countless Toronto commuters, shoppers and tourists."

Jersey Mike's premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on the in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike's fans crave their subs made Mike's Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – along with an exquisite zing of "the juice," red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend, topped off with our signature spices. Authentic cheesesteaks are also grilled fresh to order.

Jersey Mike's believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Last year, Jersey Mike's raised nearly $19,000 to help Make-A-Wish Canada.

The restaurant's hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

