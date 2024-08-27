Redberry Opens First of 300 Jersey Mike's Locations in Canada

Markham Opening Benefits Make-A-Wish® Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Area is getting its first taste of authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches when Jersey Mike's Subs opens at 8600 Woodbine Avenue in Markham tomorrow. This is the first of 300 Jersey Mike's restaurants Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is bringing to Canada over the next 10 years and is the first major international expansion in Jersey Mike's 68-year history. (General Broll)

Redberry will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 1, to support Make-A-Wish Canada. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Make-A-Wish Canada in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Customers can also download the Jersey Mike's app and earn a free regular sub after their first in-app sub purchase. The first 75 fans on opening day will score a free Jersey Mike's camping chair.

"We are excited to bring A Sub Above to the GTA," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry. "This is Redberry's first new Jersey Mike's location to open in Canada and we can't wait to share this iconic brand with our new neighbors."

Markham is the first of six Jersey Mike's locations planned for Ontario in 2024. By the end of the year, Redberry will open additional GTA locations in York Mills and Union Station as well as three others in Brantford, Guelph and Pickering. The locations will employ nearly 100 crew members. Redberry also owns two recently remodeled Jersey Mike's locations in Kitchener and London where Jersey Mike's on-going partnership with Make-A-Wish Canada includes raising $12,000 for the charity during Jersey Mike's 2024 Month of Giving.

Jersey Mike's premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike's fans crave their subs made Mike's Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes –along with an exquisite zing of "the juice," red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend, topped off with our signature spices. Authentic cheesesteaks are also grilled fresh to order.

The restaurant's hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. You can place orders in-store, on the Jersey Mike's app, online and on national delivery apps.

Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917.838.4500