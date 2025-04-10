Jersey Mike's Subs Locations in Ontario Raise $100,000 in March for Local Charities

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Nine Ontario Jersey Mike's Subs locations and their generous customers rallied to raise $100,000 to help four local hunger and children's charities during the company's 15th Annual " Month of Giving " in March. ( View/download b-roll )

The nine Jersey Mike's locations accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company's Day of Giving on March 26, when each of the nine restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to the local charities.

The Jersey Mike’s and Make-A-Wish Canada teams celebrate Jersey Mike’s 15th Annual Day of Giving in Markham, Ontario. (CNW Group/Redberry Restaurants)

Across North America, more than 3,000 Jersey Mike's locations raised over $30 million to help more than 200 local charities. With this year's donation, Jersey Mike's has raised $143 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.

The Jersey Mike's locations in Ontario, operated by Redberry Restaurants in Mississauga, Ontario, raised:

Make-A-Wish® Canada: $69,063.68 (Markham, North York, Pickering, Toronto's Union Station, Kitchener, London)

Child Hunger Brantford: $7,106.41 (Brantford)

Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington – Keep Kids Fed: $13,135.68 (Guelph)

Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort (OSHaRE): $10,694.23 (Owen Sound)

"Partnering with Jersey Mike's Month of Giving in Canada continues to be an incredible honour for us," said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Canada. "This initiative is a powerful reminder of Jersey Mike's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact and helping us work towards our goal of granting every eligible child's wish, giving them the strength they need to face the devastation of childhood critical illness. We are deeply grateful for the generous support and thank everyone who contributed to making this campaign such a success!"

Last year, in Canada, two Jersey Mike's locations in Kitchener and London raised $12,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada during the annual fundraiser.

"Our growth in Ontario—from two to nine Jersey Mike's locations—has allowed us to greatly exceed last year's Month of Giving total, and as we continue to expand, this contribution will increase," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry. "Thank you to our customers, crew members and communities that made Jersey Mike's 15th Annual Month of Giving a huge success and supported these essential organizations."

Since August 2024, Redberry Restaurants has opened locations in Markham, North York, Brantford, Guelph, Pickering and Toronto's Union Station, the first of 300 Redberry has planned for Canada. The Owen Sound location opened on Day of Giving, March 26.

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917.838.4500