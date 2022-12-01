REDBERRY RESTAURANTS REMODELS CANADA'S FIRST-EVER BURGER KING RESTAURANT

Redberry is proud to announce the grand re-opening of the historic Burger King in Windsor, Ontario

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is excited to announce the grand re-opening of Canada's first-ever Burger King location in Windsor, Ontario. Located at 2850 Tecumseh Rd. E, Windsor, this inaugural Burger King first opened its doors in September 1969 and was recently completely renovated to include a stunning new interior, an outdoor digital menu board in the Drive-Thru, and a modern new exterior. The overall design is focused on flexibility, innovation, and convenience to enhance the guest experience.

"This is a special location for both Burger King and Redberry, and we're incredibly proud of the work that has gone into this renovation," says Matt Wright, General Manager of Burger King Canada. "The guest experience is at the forefront of everything we do, and this design concept takes into consideration how our guests interact with Burger King, making the ordering and dining experience easier and more enjoyable."

This original Burger King is one of eight Redberry-owned Burger Kings in the Windsor area, and one of 30 locations being redesigned by Redberry across the country in 2022 and 2023. These renovation plans are part of the Area Development Agreement between Redberry and Burger King Canada to build more than 150 new restaurants, and remodel nearly 65 locations in the next six years.

"Redberry is thrilled to accelerate both new unit growth and remodels for the Burger King brand. This remodel is especially dear to us," says Ken Otto, CEO of Redberry. "As Canada's first-ever Burger King it was incredibly important for us to make this renovation a standout. There have been a lot of memories over the years at this first-ever Burger King, and this renovation sets the restaurant up for years of future enjoyment."

The partnership between Burger King and Redberry Restaurants has already yielded impressive results – by the end of 2022, Redberry will have opened over 30 new Burger King restaurants and re-modeled almost 20 locations over the past four years.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 170-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. With signed agreements to build more than 350 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

About BURGER KING ®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.burgerking.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

For further information: Sharron Fry, Director of Marketing, Redberry Restaurants, [email protected]; Burger King Canada, Media: [email protected]