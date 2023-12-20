REDBERRY RESTAURANTS CELEBRATES KEY EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS TO FUEL GROWTH AND REMAIN ONE OF CANADA'S LARGEST AND FASTEST GROWING QSR FRANCHISEES

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is thrilled to announce two strategic leadership appointments with Kiran Benet being promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO), and the promotion of Scott Lewis to Burger King Brand President, effective immediately.

Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees and owns and operates 170-plus restaurants across the country under the BURGER KING® and Taco Bell brand banners. Redberry has opened almost 60 new Burger King and Taco Bell restaurants in the last few years. With development agreements to build more than 300 new restaurants, Redberry is Canada's fastest-growing QSR restaurant franchisee.

This exponential growth has prompted the creation of the new and exciting roles of Chief People Officer and Burger King Brand President to drive further development of the brands and invest in the people that are integral to Redberry's continued growth and success.

Kiran Benet Appointed as Chief People Officer, Redberry

Kiran Benet, newly appointed CPO, brings over two decades of expertise in transforming cultures and building corporate infrastructure. Over the past decade at Redberry, Kiran has been instrumental in establishing and shaping the organizational culture while constructing a robust infrastructure to support the company's rapid growth and expansion, fostering a supportive people culture.

"Kiran's dedication to fostering a continuous learning culture and empowering individuals to take ownership of their roles has set a standard for excellence at Redberry," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants. "Her exemplary leadership in building a strong talent pipeline, technological investments, and the definition of our core values has contributed significantly to our growth journey."

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Kiran will continue to play a crucial part in shaping the corporate people strategy and ensuring that investment in its people remain a strategic driver behind Redberry's continued success.

Kiran Benet, the newly appointed Chief People Officer at Redberry Restaurants, expressed, "It is a great honor to take on the role of Chief People Officer. Alongside our leadership team, I am enthusiastic about propelling our company to new heights by developing programs, pathways, and opportunities that empower our team to excel in their work and become the best versions of themselves."

Armed with an Honours degree in Sociology, with a focus on Labour Studies, and several post-graduate certifications from esteemed institutions such as the University of Toronto Rotman School of Business, Human Resources Professional Association, Human Capital Institute, and the Certified General Accountants of Ontario, Kiran is uniquely qualified to spearhead Redberry's people-centric strategy.

Scott Lewis Promoted to Burger King Brand President , Redberry

A tenured QSR industry leader, Scott has almost three decades of industry experience. He joined Redberry as Vice President, Burger King Operations in 2022. In his time at Redberry, Scott has executed the company's vision and mission with passion, with a keen eye on developing people and a culture where Redberry's Burger King team is providing amazing results.

In his position, Scott will lead Redberry's biggest Brand portfolio and continue to amplify the company's long-term growth strategy.

"We are very pleased to make this announcement as Scott has been a pivotal member of the leadership team, making milestone contributions during his tenure," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants. "In his current role, Scott has proven himself to be a remarkable leader, making him the strategic choice to become our Burger King Brand President."

"I'm excited to be part of Redberry's rapid expansion plans and leading our Burger King portfolio's operational and financial performance," said Scott Lewis, Burger King Brand President, Redberry Restaurants. "The future has never looked brighter, and I'm excited to lead such an exceptional team."

Prior to joining Redberry, Scott served as Vice President and Senior Director at several international QSR leaders. He has worked internationally as well as across Canada. Scott is a graduate of Vancouver Island University.

Fueling Growth at Redberry

As members of Redberry's Executive Leadership team, both Kiran and Scott embody the brand promise, which is to provide a team of leaders who demonstrate unmatched business acumen and work together to create an environment in which our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves.

With signed development agreements to build more than 300 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing QSR restaurant companies. These Executive level appointments will help guide the growth which is pivotal to fulfill Redberry's strategic vision of being the largest and fastest-growing QSR franchisee in Canada.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 170-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. With signed agreements to build more than 300 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

