Redberry Restaurants Builds Executive Bench and Appoints Chelsea Kellock as New Vice President of Marketing

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants, a leading operator of quick-service restaurants in Canada, is excited to announce the appointment of Chelsea Kellock as the new Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately.

Redberry Restaurants, a leading operator of quick-service restaurants in Canada, is excited to announce the appointment of Chelsea Kellock as the new Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately. (CNW Group/Redberry Restaurants)

Redberry has ambitious plans to open over 600 new Burger King, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's locations across Canada in the next decade. To support this unprecedented expansion the company has created an executive role dedicated to overseeing its marketing initiatives. This strategic move aligns with Redberry's vision to become the largest and fastest-growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchisee in the country.

Chelsea joins Redberry with extensive experience in leading business strategy and executing cross-functional initiatives within the Canadian restaurant industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in senior-level marketing and operational leadership roles, particularly within well-established Canadian QSR and casual dining brands.

"Our brand partners increasingly look to Team Redberry for long-term brand strategy and activation," said Chris Racine, Chief Operations Officer. "Chelsea's appointment is a testament to our commitment to evolving from tactical marketing to strategic brand leadership at the executive level. Her expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to grow and achieve new milestones."

"I am thrilled to join Redberry Restaurants and look forward to working with such a dynamic team," said Chelsea Kellock. "I am eager to contribute to the record growth and success of our brands and to further enhance the exceptional experiences we offer our guests across Canada."

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 190-plus restaurants across the country operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

Media Contact: [email protected], Vice President, Marketing, Redberry Restaurants