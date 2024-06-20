REDBERRY RESTAURANTS APPOINTS JORGE PICANCO AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION AND DESIGN

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is excited to announce the appointment of Jorge Picanco as Vice President of Construction and Design, effective immediately.

Redberry has ambitious plans to open over 600 new Burger King, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's locations across Canada in the next decade. To support this unprecedented expansion the company has created an executive role dedicated to overseeing construction and design. This strategic move aligns with Redberry's vision to become the largest and fastest-growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchisee in Canada.

In his new role, Jorge will be responsible for leading the construction of new restaurants and remodeling existing ones. His duties will include enhancing construction systems and practices, optimizing resource utilization, and achieving development goals.

Jorge brings over 30 years of experience in team and project management within the restaurant construction industry. His expertise lies in managing complex projects and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders. Jorge's leadership and strategic planning skills have been honed through previous roles as Director of Renovations & Facilities at a leading, well-established Canadian company known for its extensive portfolio of multi-unit, multi-brand restaurant operations.

"We're thrilled to have Jorge as an integral member of our Leadership Team," said Robert Masson, Chief Development Office at Redberry Restaurants. "His intimate knowledge of QSR, meticulous construction planning, and proficiency in project management will be invaluable to support Redberry's future growth."

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 190-plus restaurants across the country operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

