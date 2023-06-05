REDBERRY RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES ROBERT MASSON AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Masson as the company's Chief Development Officer (CDO), effective immediately.

With signed agreements for over 300 new Burger King and Taco Bell locations over the coming years and Redberry's rapid expansion during the past 12 months, this unprecedented growth prompted the creation of a new and exciting role to fulfill Redberry's strategic vision of being the largest and fastest-growing QSR franchisee in Canada.

Robert Masson has become the Chief Development Officer of Redberry Restaurants. (CNW Group/Redberry Restaurants)

Rob joined Redberry as Chief Financial Officer more than two and a half years ago. In his time at Redberry, Rob has demonstrated a wealth of industry knowledge and excellent leadership skills. This combination of skills and experience makes Rob uniquely qualified to lead the real estate, design, construction, and development teams and to work closely with Restaurant Brands International (Burger King) and YUM! Brands (with 150 and 200 new builds respectively).

"After successfully leading our finance, accounting and IT team, Robert expressed a desire to contribute to Redberry in new ways based on his retail and financial experience," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants. "In his current role, Robert has proven himself to be a remarkable leader, making him the strategic choice to become our new Chief Development Officer."

As a member of Redberry's leadership team, Robert embodies the brand promise, which is to provide a team of leaders who demonstrate unmatched business acumen and work together to create an environment in which our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves.

"I have never been more excited about the growth prospects of Redberry with our plans to build hundreds of more stores across Canada," said Robert Masson, CDO, Redberry Restaurants. "Together with the rest of our leadership team, I am eager to continue to demonstrate our ability to partner with iconic QSR brands and showcase them at their best throughout Canada."

Prior to joining Redberry, Robert served as the Chief Financial Officer of Sleep Country Canada, Second Cup, and Dentalcorp. He is a CPA-CA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Finance) and Post-Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Auditing from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 180-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. With signed agreements to build more than 300 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

For further information: Media Contact: Sharron Fry, Director of Marketing, Redberry Restaurants, [email protected]