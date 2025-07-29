Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Regina Tomorrow Springboard to Canadian Expansion West

REGINA, SK, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") will open the first Canadian Jersey Mike's Subs outside of Ontario at 2323 Victoria Avenue E., in Regina, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, bringing its signature fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs to hungry Saskatchewanians as it expands into Western Canada.

This opening marks Redberry's 13th Jersey Mike's location. The company opened its first Canadian Jersey Mike's in Markham, Ontario in August 2024, and plans to open 300 locations over the next 10 years (see Canada's Jersey Mike's locations here).

"We can't wait to introduce the great people of Regina to Jersey Mike's authentic sub sandwiches," said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry. "This is just the beginning of our expansion into Western Canada and we couldn't think of a better place to start the journey."

The company expects to open four additional locations in Western Canada in 2025 with a minimum of ten more coming in 2026. Locations in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan are slated for this fall.

To celebrate the Regina opening, Redberry will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 30 to Sunday, August 3, to support Regina Education and Action on Community Hunger (REACH). Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to REACH in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Customers without a coupon will have the opportunity to download the Jersey Mike's app and earn a free regular sub after their first in-app sub purchase and will also be able to support REACH via a donation box near the register.

The first 100 visitors to the new Jersey Mike's location in Regina will also receive a free Jersey Mike's swag bag.

Making a Difference

Jersey Mike's believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since the beginning of 2024 Jersey Mike's in Canada has raised more than $135,000 for local organizations. During Jersey Mike's Month of Giving in March, Redberry raised almost $70,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada.

Fresh Sliced/Fresh Grilled

Jersey Mike's premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on the in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike's fans crave their subs made Mike's Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – along with an exquisite zing of "the juice," red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend, topped off with our signature spices. Authentic cheesesteaks are also grilled fresh to order.

The restaurant's hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. You can place orders in-store, on Jersey Mike's app, online at www.jerseymikes.ca, and on the national delivery apps. Catering orders are welcome.

Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of the largest QSR restaurant franchisees in Canada. Redberry owns and operates more than 200 restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands.

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917-838-4500