REDBERRY RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES KEY APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH AND EXPANSION OF JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS ACROSS CANADA

As one of Canada's largest QSR franchisees, Redberry has assembled an incredible team of leaders and strategists to support the company's impressive growth goals

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies, Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry"), a multi-brand Restaurant Franchisee, recently announced its appointment as Canada's Area Director for Jersey Mike's Subs. The partnership will see 300 Jersey Mike's locations being developed in the next ten years in Canada. Expansion plans include Franchisee growth as well as Redberry building their own stores.

To support this accelerated growth, Redberry has assembled a dynamic team to drive the successful launch and expansion of Jersey Mike's Subs throughout Canada. These strategic appointments are vital for achieving Redberry's vision of maintaining its position as the leading and fastest growing QSR Franchisee in Canada.

"I am proud to announce incredible additions to the team, who will play a key role in our brand's success as we expand Jersey Mike's across Canada. At Redberry, we pride ourselves on bringing the most exceptional, dedicated, and enthusiastic leaders to the table and this team is no exception. Their expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our brand and we welcome them to Redberry!" says Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants.

Redberry's New Appointments to Support Unprecedented Growth with Jersey Mike's Canada

To support and lead the company's expansion, the already-tenured Redberry Executive team is bringing a roster of experts to the Jersey Mike's business, with the new management, operational and marketing roles.

New external appointments in 2024 include:

Paul Pascal, Director of Operations - Paul Pascal brings a vast array of experience. He has held key leadership roles in renowned companies, driving transformation and growth. He joins Redberry as Director of Operations for Jersey Mike's Subs and will be accountable for operational excellence, articulation of company vision and culture for the Jersey Mike's portfolio of restaurants and to ensure the attainment of sales, financial and operational targets and growth.

Prior to joining Redberry, Paul led a successful brand review and implemented a hospitality-focused business model for Aegis Brands - Bridgehead Coffee Company and Second Cup Coffee Co. He also led the brand and operations team at Recipe Unlimited in transforming the East Side Mario's brand into a successful business unit.

Stephen Scarrow, Senior Marketing Manager - Stephen Scarrow is a brand marketing leader with 20 years' experience across the restaurant and advertising industries. He joins Redberry as Senior Marketing Manager where he'll be responsible for leading the Jersey Mike's marketing portfolio, ensuring that sales, customer counts and operating profits for both corporate and franchise restaurants meet or exceed established targets. He will also lead national, regional, and local marketing initiatives.

Prior to joining Redberry, Stephen served as Senior Marketing Manager at leading QSR companies both in brand and agency roles. Stephen is a graduate of Ivey Business School at Western University.

Darryl McMaster, District Manager- Darryl McMaster brings almost 10 years of operational expertise to this role. He will oversee the operations of the newly acquired Jersey Mike's Subs locations in Kitchener and London, Ontario.

Kim Birns, Training Manager- Kim is a results-driven, high energy hospitality leader with a solid 25-year track record of achievement in organizational team building, revenue growth, and employee engagement in the hospitality industry.

Jack Belardi, Real Estate Manager - Jack joins the Development team with a huge passion for real estate and an educational background in real estate and housing. Prior to joining Redberry, Jack developed and evaluated market strategies and target areas for Starbucks.

Johan Malmqvist, Construction Project Manager - Johan is a tenured project manager, with over 17 years managing construction projects through PCL Construction and Chandos Construction. He will be supporting the build of new Jersey Mike's Locations as the company expands across Canada.

Redberry has also hired three experienced Restaurant General Managers Jay Haynes, Dian Carlos and Dona Raji. In this role, they will oversee daily operations, managing staff, ensuring customer satisfaction and maintaining a high-quality standard for Jersey Mike's.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 185-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development across North America, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook ( facebook.com/jerseymikes ), Instagram ( instagram.com/jerseymikes ), and Twitter ( twitter.com/jerseymikes.com ).

