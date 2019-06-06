Red Sucker Lake celebrates grand opening of modern nursing station

RED SUCKER LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 5 TERRITORY, MB, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern health facilities with updated equipment are essential for providing effective, sustainable and culturally appropriate health programs and services in First Nation communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, offered his congratulations to the community of Red Sucker Lake First Nation on the grand opening of their new nursing station.

The Red Sucker Lake First Nation nursing station includes three cornerstone features of modern remote federal health facilities:

a traditional healing space for community members who practice traditional medicine;

a home hemodialysis room; and

a digital x-ray machine.

The new facility will also support local and visiting health professionals who provide quality health services to the community.

Funding for the $13.5 million construction project was provided under a five-year, $270 million Social Infrastructure Fund that was announced as part of Budget 2016. Approximately $50 million of the Social Infrastructure Fund is targeted for investment over two years to upgrade health facilities in Manitoba First Nations. The investment is part of the Government of Canada's $180+ billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Quote

"Congratulations to Red Sucker Lake First Nation on the opening of your new nursing station. Modern health infrastructure is at the heart of every successful, growing community. Our government is not only talking about health transformation and partnership – we're investing in it."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

Red Sucker Lake is a fly-in community of approximately 1,000 on-reserve residents in the Island Lake Region of northern Manitoba .

is a fly-in community of approximately 1,000 on-reserve residents in the Island Lake Region of northern . The nursing station is staffed by nurses, support staff, and locally-employed community-based health program teams.

Ongomiizwin (Northern Medical Unit) of the University of Manitoba provide physician services.

provide physician services. Primary health services and community-led health programs will continue to operate in one location, out of the new modern facility.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

