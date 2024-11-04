Red Lobster® Offers Free Shrimp & Chips for Veterans on Remembrance Day

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- In honour of Remembrance Day, and to thank veterans and active-duty military for their service, Red Lobster® is offering FREE* Veterans Shrimp & Chips on Monday, November 11, 2024, with proof of service.

Military guests will enjoy a free order of Walt's Favourite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in only on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Each and every day Red Lobster shows appreciation to our veterans and active-duty military members by offering them a 10% off discount with valid military ID or proof of service when dining in restaurant.

*Active-duty military and veterans show proof of service on 11/11/24 to redeem. Offer available at participating restaurants in the US & Canada for dine-in only. Includes six Walt's Shrimp, fries and coleslaw; beverage, tax and gratuity not included. No substitutions or modifications. One redemption per customer. Cash redemption value 1/20 of one cent.

