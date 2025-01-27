Sip, Snack and Celebrate: Red Lobster Announces Launch of Happy Hour

New $6 drink specials and $2 off select starters make weeknights more special

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Raise a glass because Red Lobster® just launched Happy Hour in Canada*! Starting today—and available every Monday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm local time at participating restaurants nationwide—guests can visit their nearest Red Lobster location to enjoy $6 Drink Specials and $2 Off Select Starters. Whether you're looking to have weeknight fun with friends and family or unwind with coworkers over drinks and appetizers, Red Lobster is here to make every moment worth celebrating!

Red Lobster announces launch of Happy Hour featuring $6 Drink Specials and $2 Off Select Starters!

During Happy Hour, guests can choose from a variety of refreshing cocktails, beer, and wine to sip on for just $6; selections include:

Shrimp Caesar ®

Classic Margarita

Triple Berry or Tropical White Sangria

6oz Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Grigio

12oz Alexander Keiths IPA Draft

12oz Coors Light Draft

No happy hour is complete without a tasty appetizer or two. Perfect for sharing, guests can enjoy $2 off select starters, including:

Calamari

Escargot

Garlic Shrimp Flatbread

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

"With the launch of Red Lobster's new happy hour, guests can enjoy great deals on our signature appetizers and refreshing drinks every weekday," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "It's the perfect way to spend time with friends and family or just treat yourself to some well-deserved fun!"

From tasty appetizers and shareables to fun cocktails and classic beverages, there is something for everyone to enjoy during Happy Hour at Red Lobster.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location, or order Red Lobster To Go, visit the Red Lobster website.

*Happy Hour offers available Monday through Friday only between 3pm to 6pm, at participating Canadian locations. Price indicated for food and beverage offers excludes applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for Dine-in only; To Go and Delivery excluded. Offer may not be combined with any other offer or coupon. Must be legal age. Please drink responsibly.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit https://www.redlobster.ca/ or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, or TikTok.

