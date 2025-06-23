Red Lobster Brings Bold Flavours and Summer Fun to Crabfest with All-New Seafood Boils

For the ultimate dining experience, guests can customize their seafood boil by choosing from two delicious options, Mariner's Boil, featuring a Maritime lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes, or Sailor's Boil, featuring a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, corn and red potatoes. Each boil can be finished with a choice of bold flavours: Roasted Garlic & Herb Sauce, Cajun Style, or OLD BAY® seasoning, ensuring a crave-worthy combination in every bite.

"Red Lobster's Crabfest is the ultimate summer dining experience, featuring exciting and flavourful dishes like our new Seafood Boils," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Lobster. "Whether you're a longtime Red Lobster lover or participating in Crabfest for the first time, we've got something to bring everyone joy."

With the fan favourite Crab Your Way offering, diners can enjoy a full pound of crab legs prepared your way over crispy potatoes. Diners can choose between Snow Crab or Bairdi Crab (+$9) and then choose their flavour between Simply Steamed, Roasted Garlic & Herb Sauce, Cajun Style or a NEW OLD BAY® & Parmesan flavouring.

Alongside the Seafood Boils, Red Lobster is introducing a variety of crave-worthy crab creations and the "Festival of Summer Sips,' a lineup of three festival-themed cocktails:

New Crabfest Dishes

Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms – A flavourful appetizer packed with rich crab stuffing

– A flavourful appetizer packed with rich crab stuffing Crab-Topped Potato – A premium side dish, elevating a classic dish with savoury crab

– A premium side dish, elevating a classic dish with savoury crab Steak Oscar – Sirloin or NY Strip topped with lump meat in a creamy, decadent sauce

– Sirloin or NY Strip topped with lump meat in a creamy, decadent sauce Salmon Oscar – Atlantic salmon topped with lump crab meat in a creamy, decadent sauce

"Festival Summer of Sips" Lineup

Headliner: NEW Passion Star Spritz, featuring Smirnoff Vodka and passion fruit, topped with [YELLOW TAIL] ® Bubbles and garnished with a gold-dusted dried starfruit.

featuring Smirnoff Vodka and passion fruit, topped with [YELLOW TAIL] Bubbles and garnished with a gold-dusted dried starfruit. Opening Act: NEW Starry Eyed Surprise, featuring Patrón Silver Tequila, guava and blue curacao, topped with Sprite ® and garnished with sugar sprinkles rimmer.

featuring Patrón Silver Tequila, guava and blue curacao, topped with Sprite and garnished with sugar sprinkles rimmer. Encore: Under The Purple Sea, featuring Smirnoff Vodka, watermelon, fresh lime, and a Butterfly Tea sidecar that magically transforms your drink.

Crab lovers won't want to miss this crustacean celebration! Crabfest is available for a limited time, so head to Red Lobster and join in the fun.

To view the complete menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. Stay connected on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location near you, visit Red Lobster's website.

