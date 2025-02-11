Red Lobster® Declares This Year's Lobsterfest® the GLOAT: The Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time

"Lobsterfest is the ultimate celebration for lobster lovers, and this year, we're taking it to the next level with more variety, more flavour, and more ways than ever for guests to satisfy their crustacean cravings," said Nichole Robillard, CMO at Red Lobster. "From brand-new lobster creations to our exciting new Create Your Own option, we're serving up a lobster-loaded lineup that's sure to please any palate."

To celebrate the greatest Lobsterfest of all time, NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is bringing his A-game from the court to the table. He's proven himself as a Dunk Champion, and now he's taking his skills to the ultimate seafood feast. For a limited time, guests can now enjoy their lobster Blake Griffin's Way: a winning lineup featuring Rock Lobster Tail, NEW Garlic & Herb Lobster Tail, and NEW Lobster Mac & Cheese, all on one plate.

The partnership between the Red Lobster and Griffin officially kicked off with a campaign spot that shows how the Dunk Champion is taking his skills to another level. "This year's Lobsterfest is going to be epic," said Griffin. "My Lobsterfest plate is stacked and I can't wait for fans to try it and make this year's Lobsterfest the greatest Lobsterfest of all time."

Only at Red Lobster can fans indulge in the one-of-a-kind Lobsterfest celebration, featuring all-new lobster dishes – like Lobster & Shrimp Flatbread and Lobster Queso – plus a Create Your Own option. Returning fan favourites, including popcorn shrimp, are back, all served with endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits. To top it off, guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails, making every bite and sip an unforgettable experience.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the most legendary Lobsterfest yet. The countdown is on, so get ready to feast like a GOAT at Red Lobster.

