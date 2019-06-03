Red Lobster® Introduces New Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu Featuring Endless Soup, Salad And Biscuits And Power Bowls

NEW! Endless Soup, Salad and Biscuits: Enjoy Red Lobster's signature biscuits along with the choice of soup and salad. Soup options include New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque and Soup of the Day.

Enjoy Red Lobster's signature biscuits along with the choice of soup and salad. Soup options include New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque and Soup of the Day. NEW! Summer Power Bowl : Rice, edamame, seasonal berries, sliced almonds and a lemon vinaigrette with the choice to add Fire-Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Fire-Grilled Chicken or Fire-Grilled Fresh Salmon.

Rice, edamame, seasonal berries, sliced almonds and a lemon vinaigrette with the choice to add Fire-Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Fire-Grilled Chicken or Fire-Grilled Fresh Salmon. NEW! Dragon Power Bowl: Spicy soy-ginger sauce drizzled over rice and fresh broccoli with the choice to add Fire-Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Fire-Grilled Chicken or Fire-Grilled Fresh Salmon.

"Our new seasonal Power Bowls really deliver on flavour and variety – giving our guests the choice of something sweet or savoury and a choice of their favourite protein to build the perfect lunch," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "And, everyone craves our signature biscuits, so we're excited to now be able to have a lunch offering that allows guests to enjoy our delicious biscuits with as much soup and salad as they want. There's really something for everyone on this lunch menu."

In addition to the new items, Red Lobster's lunch menu also includes guest favourites, such as the Lobster Mac and Cheese, Fire-Grilled Tacos, Shrimp and Fire-Grilled Chicken and more. The menu also offers a Create your Own Lunch option affording guests the opportunity to choose two proteins to customize their meal based on preference and craving. The lunch menu is available every day from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Looking for lunch on-the-go? Place a To Go order using the My Red Lobster Rewards℠ app or visit Red Lobster's website.

*Prices higher in New York Times Square and Hawaii. Offer not valid in Puerto Rico or Guam.

