Celebrate the Holidays with Red Lobster - Open on Christmas and New Year's

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- This festive season, Red Lobster is spreading cheer by extending a warm invitation to all seafood lovers to enjoy their favourite meals over the holidays.

With the Christmas spirit in the air, Red Lobster is thrilled to announce all its Canadian locations will be open on December 24th and 25th, ready to serve guests 6 NEW menu items plus fan favourites like NEW Lobster Bisque and the Ultimate Feast®. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, or make an online reservation visit OpenTable or RedLobster.ca.

Cheers to the season with Red Lobster’s festive sips – Snowglobe Sangria, Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso. Celebrate the holiday season with new group dining menus at Red Lobster.

Ready to ring in the New Year? Make Red Lobster part of your New Year celebrations on December 31st and January 1st with new group dining menus. Starting at just $35 per person, group dining menus feature a chef-curated, multi-course menu designed for groups of 12 or more. Check out the new menus on the Red Lobster website and call to book your group party today.

Whether you are craving lobster, crab or another seafood favourite, Red Lobster has something for everyone to savour this holiday season. Plus, every meal is served with the ultimate sidekick – complimentary freshly baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

"The holidays are a time for celebrating with family and friends. Red Lobster is excited to welcome guests throughout the season, creating memorable moments and spreading joy through our flavourful dishes," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster.

Now, raise a glass and cheers to family and friends with Red Lobster's fan-favourite sparkling Snowglobe Sangria, back for a limited time, or festive Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso Martini. These seasonal sips are the perfect pairing for any dish.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Red Lobster and treat yourself to a seafood extravaganza. Reservations can be made through OpenTable or RedLobster.ca. To book group dining or for parties larger than 10, visit the Red Lobster website and call your closest location.

