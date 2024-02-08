Red Lobster® Brings Back Lobsterfest®: A Limited-Time Lobster Lover's Celebration!

Just in Time for Valentine's Day, Guests Can Treat Their Lobster Lover With Seven Next-Level Craveable Dishes, Including Four NEW Lobster Creations

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Red Lobster® invites guests to celebrate the season of love, with the highly anticipated return of Lobsterfest®! For a limited time*, the guest-favourite event offers a variety of dishes to satisfy any lobster lover's cravings including NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack and beloved favourites like Lobster Lover's Dream®, all accompanied by warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits® served endlessly.

Red Lobster® is adding NEW Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack to the Lobsterfest® menu, featuring crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp, and hush puppies over a bed of fries!

Only at Red Lobster are guests able to join the one-of-a-kind Lobsterfest celebration. The perennial favourite is back in a big way with seven unique lobster creations, including four NEW lobster dishes to fall in love with including:

NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack – Crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp, and hush puppies over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter, and malt vinegar aioli.

– Crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp, and hush puppies over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter, and malt vinegar aioli. NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Lover's Dream – Roasted Caribbean rock and Maritime lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with your choice of one side.

– Roasted Caribbean rock and Maritime lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with your choice of one side. NEW! Dueling Southern Tails – A shrimp-topped Maritime lobster tail served over creamy grits, paired with a Maritime lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of one side.

– A shrimp-topped Maritime lobster tail served over creamy grits, paired with a Maritime lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of one side. NEW! Lobster Lover's Duo – A tender Maritime tail and a Caribbean rock tail, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Additional dishes for guests to continue their Lobsterfest love story include:

Lobster Lover's Dream – Roasted Caribbean rock and Maritime lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of one side.

– Roasted Caribbean rock and Maritime lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of one side. Twin Maritime Lobster Tails – A pair of tender Maritime lobster tails, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

– A pair of tender Maritime lobster tails, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides. Surf & Turf – A roasted Maritime lobster tail paired with a seasoned 7oz sirloin. Served with your choice of one side.

"Nobody does lobster like Red Lobster, so you can't miss this year's Lobsterfest! With even more craveable dishes, it's the perfect way to treat yourself and the ones you love," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "Whether you are dining with friends, family, or a significant other, this year's lineup includes a delicious variety of new and signature items you'll want to explore like one of our most popular, the Lobster Lover's Dream®."

For those looking to make their perfect match with their Lobsterfest® meal, Red Lobster is also adding a lineup of refreshing new cocktail choices to its menu, including:

NEW Deep Sea Lobsterita – Red Lobster's extra-large take on the classic margarita with a shimmering twist. Featuring José Cuervo Silver Tequila , Malibu Coconut Rum, and Finest Call Blue Curaçao.

– Red Lobster's extra-large take on the classic margarita with a shimmering twist. Featuring José , Malibu Coconut Rum, and Finest Call Blue Curaçao. NEW Mango Berry Sangria – A refreshing blend of pineapple juice, strawberry and mango purée, and YELLOW TAIL Bubbles.

– A refreshing blend of pineapple juice, strawberry and mango purée, and YELLOW TAIL Bubbles. NEW Mocha Espresso Martini – Red Lobster's chocolatey take on a modern classic. Made with RumChata, Disaronno Amaretto, and Finest Call Espresso blend. Garnished with a brownie bite.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

To view images of this year's Lobsterfest dishes and specialty cocktails, please visit this link.

*Subject to availability for a limited time at participating Red Lobster locations in the U.S. and Canada.

