Red Lobster Debuts New Menu to Kick Off the Season of Celebration

Featuring six new menu items, the return of fan-favourites,

and seasonal sips worthy of a toast

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- 'Tis the season to celebrate, and Red Lobster® is giving guests every reason to do so with the launch of its new menu. With decades of serving up memorable dining experiences, the new menu features six mouthwatering new dishes, welcomes back beloved fan favourites, and adds a festive flair with limited time holiday-inspired sips.

Red Lobster’s New Lobster Pappardelle Pasta is the meal of the season. Cheers to the season with Red Lobster’s festive sips – Snowglobe Sangria, Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso.

To help ring in the season of celebration, Red Lobster once again teamed up with iconic gospel singer Pastor Shirley Caesar, whose distinctive and beloved voice can be heard in a new TV spot highlighting the new craveable menu. From lobster and pasta to crab, bacon and shrimp, the new menu will leave guests' tastebuds singing. Plus, every meal is served with the ultimate sidekick – an unlimited number of freshly baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Guests who visit their local Red Lobster can indulge in a variety of new, flavourful menu items including:

NEW Lobster Pappardelle Pasta

NEW Lobster Bisque

NEW Lemon Basil Mahi

NEW Grilled Mahi

NEW Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

NEW Roasted Asparagus

For those who love a good comeback story, Red Lobster is serving up just that! Fan-favourites like Popcorn Shrimp are back on the menu and ready to delight taste buds once again. The excitement doesn't end there. Red Lobster is also giving guests the ability to enjoy their seafood favourites all on one plate with the Ultimate Feast®. The seafood combination features a Maritime lobster tail, garlic shrimp, snow crab legs and Walt's Favourite Shrimp, and is served with rice.

"We're thrilled to give our guests more reasons to celebrate this season with the launch of our new menu," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "From mouthwatering new dishes and the return of beloved fan favourites to holiday-inspired sips and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, there's something for everyone. Come join us and make unforgettable memories with us this season."

Now, raise a glass and cheers to family and friends with Red Lobster's fan-favourite sparkling Snowglobe Sangria, back for a limited time, or festive Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso Martini. These seasonal sips are the perfect pairing for any new or returning favourite dish.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location, or order Red Lobster To Go, visit the Red Lobster website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit https://www.redlobster.ca/ or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, or TikTok.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.