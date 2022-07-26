Red Deer, Alberta wins the $100,000 grand prize for the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The third edition of the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, a national physical activity initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active together throughout June, concluded with Red Deer winning the top prize of $100,000 to go towards local physical activity and sport initiatives.

With the pandemic impacting further declines in national physical activity levels, the challenge provides a unique opportunity to help Canada move towards a new and better normal, with an appreciation of the unique benefits physical activity provides, not only for individual physical and mental health, but also in building stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities.

"Congratulations to Red Deer and all of our provincial and territorial winners," said Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "It was wonderful to see thousands of community-led, inclusive physical activity and sport opportunities created throughout the Community Better Challenge. Getting active together can help reduce inequalities, increase connections between and across cultures, and decrease isolation."

"Physical activity and recreation are an essential part of enhancing our wellness, and developing a sense of community, and belonging," said Adam Van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport. "We've all been through a lot in the past two years and for this reason, it is more important than ever for Canadians to get outside and stay physically active. Through the Government of Canada's investment of $25 million over five years to support ParticipACTION, we will continue to empower Canadians to stay active during and after the pandemic. Congratulations to Red Deer on being Canada's Most Active Community!"

The challenge was embraced from coast to coast to coast. This year, more than 600,000 participants in more than 1,700 communities took part in the Community Better Challenge, tracking over 500 million physical activity minutes.

To help support local physical activity and sport programming efforts, ParticipACTION distributed more than $500,000 in grants to over 600 organizations from every province and territory. Thanks to Saputo Inc.'s support, this edition of the challenge was able to provide six select organizations from across the country with larger Saputo Signature Grants to support their programming for the challenge.

"Saputo is committed to promoting the adoption of a healthy lifestyle for our employees and the communities where we work, live, and play," said Stephanie Roy, Manager, Community Relations. "Partnering with ParticipACTION and supporting its Community Better Challenge was a natural fit for us. We applaud all Canadians and the hundreds of employees who embarked on this challenge with us and lead more active lives."

"We were focused on delivering grant support to organizations and events that promoted inclusivity and social connection for equity-deserving groups," said Antunes. "It's so important that we think of physical activity not as 'a nice-to-have' but a necessity of life — not only for personal physical and mental health, but also to engage all members of our communities on an equal footing in a fun and engaging way."

Canada's Most Active Community

Located in Central Alberta, with a population of just over 100,000, Red Deer is a tourist destination and the host of many major sporting events. This is Red Deer's third year participating in the Community Better Challenge. They stood out amongst their competitors for their enthusiasm and commitment to the challenge, starting with their mayor, who starred in an interactive video challenging all City of Red Deer employees to get involved and unveiling several mini launch events for all residents to participate in. These mini-challenges aimed to reduce barriers to participation in physical activity among people that experience health inequities, with the goal of creating fun, free opportunities to help their residents stay connected while being active.

"I am incredibly proud of our community for coming together, and proving Red Deer is indeed the most active community in Canada," said Ken Johnston, Mayor of Red Deer. "When there is a challenge, we rise to the top and prove that there is no place, and no-one, like the people of Red Deer. We can't wait to put that prize money to great use to further support activity in our community. Thank you, ParticipACTION, for this challenge, and for encouraging physical activity in our country."

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge awarded additional prizing to the most active community from each province and territory.

The 2022 provincial and territorial winners are:

Red Deer, Alberta (prizing supported by the Government of Alberta)

Richmond, British Columbia

Pinawa, Manitoba

Salisbury, New Brunswick (prizing supported by the Government of New Brunswick)

Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador (prizing supported by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories (prizing supported by the Government of Northwest Territories)

Truro, Nova Scotia (prizing supported by the Province of Nova Scotia)

Iqaluit, Nunavut

North Grenville, Ontario

Summerside, Prince Edward Island (prizing supported by the Government of Prince Edward Island)

Sutton, Québec (prizing supported by l'Association québécoise du loisir municipal (AQLM))

La Ronge, Saskatchewan (prizing supported by the Government of Saskatchewan)

Whitehorse, Yukon

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge is supported by the Government of Canada and Saputo Inc.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that inspires and supports Canadians to make physical activity a vital part of their everyday life. As Canada's leading physical activity brand, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help Canadians reduce sedentary time and move more through innovative engagement initiatives and thought leadership. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com and download the free ParticipACTION app to access a fun, evidence-informed tool that empowers you on your physical activity journey.

SOURCE ParticipACTION

For further information: To schedule an interview, please contact: Emilia Rojas, Proof Strategies, [email protected]