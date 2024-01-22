Red Apple Stores Returns to Sioux Lookout Better Than Ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the long-awaited grand reopening of its Sioux Lookout location in Spring 2024! After 2 years, the anticipation ends as Red Apple prepares to swing open its doors, inviting the Sioux Lookout community to be part of this momentous occasion.

"We're back, Sioux Lookout!" With immense excitement, Red Apple welcomes back its valued patrons to a revitalized shopping experience. Having previously been a part of the heart and soul of this community, Red Apple is eager to reignite the cherished connection with its customers.

Join us as we embark on a new chapter, filled with revamped collections, fresh experiences, and the unwavering commitment to serve you better. The grand reopening promises to pick up right where we left off, offering great value across "Food, Fashion, Home & more."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome back our valued Sioux Lookout customers to our store," exclaims Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "Your return means everything to us, and our team are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to serve you once again!"

Be part of this extraordinary celebration as Red Apple welcomes back the Sioux Lookout community. Join our E-club and follow us on Facebook for updates on the grand opening date!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For further information: please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]