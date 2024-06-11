Red Apple Stores in Stonewall, Manitoba Celebrate Grand Reopening with Renovations!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Exciting news for Stonewall residents! Red Apple Stores is pleased to announce the grand reopening of our newly renovated store at 436 Main Street. Join us on Friday, June 28th, for a celebration featuring fantastic deals and special promotions.

We've undertaken a complete transformation of the store to enhance your shopping experience. Highlights of the renovations include:

Expanded Candyworks™ Section: Indulge in a wide variety of candies and sweet treats.

Indulge in a wide variety of candies and sweet treats. Improved Store Layout: Experience wider aisles, bold signage, and upgraded fixtures designed for your convenience and ease.

Experience wider aisles, bold signage, and upgraded fixtures designed for your convenience and ease. Better Product Organization: Enjoy a more intuitive arrangement of products, making your shopping trip smoother and more enjoyable.

The grand reopening festivities will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on June 28th. The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket. Additionally, every customer will receive a shopping tote while supplies last. Throughout the weekend, take advantage of exclusive limited-time deals and enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. No purchase is necessary to participate in the contest.

Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores, expressed his enthusiasm about the renovations. "Our commitment is to deliver better value and an improved shopping experience for our customers. We aim to provide competitive pricing, special deals, and a seamless, enjoyable shopping experience. Continuous improvement of our services and offerings is our priority," he remarked.

We invite everyone to visit our newly renovated store in Stonewall, MB. We look forward to welcoming you and showcasing our new look!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For further information: For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]