Red Apple Stores Bring a Fresh New Look to Four Communities This August

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Four communities are about to experience a refreshed way to shop! Red Apple is thrilled to announce exciting updates across several store locations, including a full renovation in Virden, MB, and brand transformations in Cardston, AB; Shelburne, NS; and Iroquois Falls, ON, where former Bargain Shop stores have been rebranded to Red Apple.

Shoppers will love the newly refreshed stores, now featuring brighter lighting, modern signage, and easy-to-navigate aisles that make every visit more enjoyable. Each location also includes a Candyworks™ candy shop, a sweet destination for kids and kids at heart!

The rebranding from The Bargain Shop to Red Apple reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing the same great value, while delivering a better, more modern shopping experience. Customers can expect friendly service, expanded assortments, and a more inviting store atmosphere, all with the everyday savings they've come to count on.

"This is more than a new name or look, it's about creating a better everyday shopping experience," said Brendan Proctor, CEO and President of Red Apple Stores. "We've reimagined these stores to be brighter, more welcoming, and full of the value our customers know and love. Whether you're shopping for your family or picking up a little treat at Candyworks, there's something for everyone."

To celebrate, all four locations will host a Grand Opening event on Friday, August 15, complete with exclusive giveaways, a ribbon-cutting, and plenty of community cheer.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. at each location.

Here's what's in store for the first 100 customers:

A FREE $10 shopping card

shopping card A FREE laundry basket

A FREE reusable shopping bag (while supplies last for all customers)

Plus, enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree!

From trendy fashion and stylish home essentials to toys, snacks, and everyday necessities, Red Apple continues to deliver incredible value close to home.

Store Locations:

135 Wellington St. West, Virden, MB (Newly Renovated)

388 Main Street, Cardston, AB (Formerly The Bargain! Shop, Now Red Apple)

115 King St #100, Shelburne, NS (Formerly The Bargain! Shop, Now Red Apple)

288 Cambridge Avenue, Iroquois Falls, ON (Formerly The Bargain! Shop, Now Red Apple)

Mark your calendars for Friday, August 15 and come celebrate with us, you're going to love what's new!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]