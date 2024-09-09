Red Apple Stores in Forest, Ontario, to Unveil Newly Renovated Store with Weekend-Long Grand Reopening Event

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The excitement is building in Forest, Ontario! Red Apple Stores is proud to announce the grand reopening of its newly renovated location at 6 Main Street South on Friday, September 27th. Shoppers are invited to join the celebration and experience a fresh, updated store design with amazing deals all weekend long.

The festivities will begin at 9:00 am with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, where the first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a free laundry basket. To mark the occasion, every shopper will also have the opportunity to grab a limited-edition Red Apple shopping tote while supplies last. But that's just the beginning—there will be exclusive offers and special promotions throughout the weekend. Plus, you'll have a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree, no purchase necessary!

The newly renovated store has been designed with our customers in mind, featuring wider aisles, improved product displays, and upgraded fixtures to enhance the shopping experience. Whether you're browsing our enhanced Candyworks™ section filled with sweet treats or exploring our refreshed departments, you'll find shopping easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

"We're committed to bringing more value and convenience to our customers," said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Red Apple. "With our new renovations, we're confident that the people of Forest will love what we've done to enhance their shopping experience while continuing to offer the great deals they know and love."

Come visit us at 6 Main Street in Forest and be part of this exciting event. We can't wait to welcome you to your newly renovated Red Apple store!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]