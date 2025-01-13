Red Apple Stores Expands into Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan with Grand Opening Celebration on February 14, 2025!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new location in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, set to welcome shoppers on Friday, February 14, 2025. This exciting milestone underscores our commitment to bringing exceptional shopping experiences to small towns and rural communities across Canada.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to expand into Gravelbourg," says Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "Our mission is to deliver great value, incredible deals, and quality products to families, and we're looking forward to serving the wonderful people of this community."

The new Gravelbourg store will feature an extensive selection of fashion, home essentials, toys, everyday goods, and food, making it a convenient one-stop shop for the entire family. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe, preparing your home for the season, or stocking up on tasty treats, Red Apple makes it easy to find what you need—all at prices you'll love. Shoppers can also explore our signature Candyworks™ candy shop, brimming with sweet treats to satisfy every craving.

To celebrate this special occasion, the Grand Opening kicks off at 9:00 am on February 14, 2025, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Be among the first to experience this exciting new store and join in the festivities:

The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a free laundry basket.

Pick up a limited-edition Red Apple shopping tote (while supplies last).

Enjoy exclusive deals and special promotions throughout the weekend.

Enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree—no purchase necessary!

And the savings don't stop after the weekend! Customers can continue to enjoy incredible value and amazing deals long after the Grand Opening celebration.

"Our goal is to enhance the shopping experience while offering unbeatable value," adds Proctor. "We can't wait to open our doors and welcome Gravelbourg to the Red Apple family."

Join us at Red Apple's newest location in Gravelbourg this Valentine's Day and discover why we're Canada's favorite hometown store. Stay tuned for updates, sneak peeks, and special offers by joining our E-Club and following us on social media.

We can't wait to welcome you!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]