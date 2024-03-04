Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Reopening in Sioux Lookout, ON, on Friday, April 12th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the long-awaited grand reopening of its Sioux Lookout location on Friday, April 12th, 2024, after a hiatus of two years. The reopening marks a significant milestone for the community, bringing back the beloved shopping destination with a renewed energy and commitment to excellence.

"Food, Fashion, Home, and More" - Red Apple Stores is set to offer an extensive array of products catering to various needs and preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone. From fashion finds to essential home goods, customers can expect to discover great value across every department.

"We're excited to welcome back our valued customers to our store," expresses Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "The reopening signifies a fresh start, and we're eager to provide an exceptional shopping experience once again."

The grand reopening promises to showcase revamped collections, refreshed displays, and an enhanced shopping environment, reflecting Red Apple's dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

Join us on Friday, April 12th, as we celebrate this momentous occasion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00 AM, marking the official reopening of our Sioux Lookout location. As a token of appreciation, the first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card, a laundry basket, and a tote bag, while quantities last. Enjoy special savings all weekend, and don't miss your chance to enter for a $1000 shopping spree!

Be part of the excitement as Red Apple extends a warm welcome back to the Sioux Lookout community! Stay in the loop by joining our E-club and following us on Facebook for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes insights leading up to our grand reopening on April 12th!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For further information: TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]