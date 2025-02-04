Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Opening of Two Rebranded Stores in Geraldton, Ontario & High Level Alberta!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the grand openings of its newly rebranded stores in Geraldton, Ontario, at 206-210 Main St., and High Level, Alberta, at 10200-100th Ave. on Friday, February 28. These stores are transitioning from The Bargain! Shop to the refreshed and exciting Red Apple banner, bringing an elevated shopping experience to both communities.

"Our goal is to bring even more value, variety, and convenience to our customers," says Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "We're excited to unveil our refreshed stores in Geraldton and High Level, where shoppers can expect a brighter, easier to navigate store with an expanded selection of great products, all while continuing to enjoy the savings they know and love."

What's New at Red Apple?

While continuing to offer the low prices and everyday essentials customers rely on, the rebranded Red Apple stores introduce exciting enhancements, including:

Improved Store Layout : A refreshed, easy-to-shop space designed with customers in mind, making every visit more enjoyable.





: A refreshed, easy-to-shop space designed with customers in mind, making every visit more enjoyable. Signature Candyworks™ Section : A delightful selection of candies and sweet treats, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.





: A delightful selection of candies and sweet treats, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Expanded Product Range : Shoppers can browse an even wider selection of brand-name fashions, toys, groceries, and home essentials, all at incredible prices.





: Shoppers can browse an even wider selection of brand-name fashions, toys, groceries, and home essentials, all at incredible prices. New Signage: Bright, updated signage throughout the store to improve navigation, highlight deals, and enhance the overall shopping experience.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," adds Proctor. "This transformation reflects our continued commitment to improving their shopping experience while keeping their favourite products and adding new, exciting finds."

Join the Celebration!

The grand opening festivities kick off at 9:00 AM on Friday, February 28, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first 100 customers at each location will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket.





shopping card and a laundry basket. All shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping bag while supplies last.





Throughout the weekend, customers can take advantage of special deals and enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree—no purchase necessary!

The entire Red Apple team looks forward to welcoming shoppers in Geraldton and High Level to explore the revitalized stores and enjoy the grand opening excitement.

We can't wait to see you there!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]