Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Opening of Rebranded Store in Thunder Bay, Ontario!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the grand opening of their newly rebranded store at 640 River Street in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Mark your calendars for Friday, August 2, as we transition from The Bargain! Shop format to the refreshed and exciting Red Apple banner.

Our rebranding is more than just a name change; it's a commitment to providing a revitalized shopping experience while preserving the fantastic savings and convenience our customers love. As Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores, puts it, "We are dedicated to delivering an enhanced shopping experience that combines great value with exceptional service. This transformation reflects our ongoing commitment to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

The new Red Apple Store retains all the products you loved at The Bargain! Shop while introducing exciting new features that will elevate your shopping experience. Here's what's new and improved:

Signature Candyworks™ Section: Indulge in a delightful array of candies and sweet treats that promise to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Expanded Product Range: Discover brand-name fashions, toys, groceries, and home products all at incredible savings.

Our rebranding aligns with the Red Apple commitment to enhancing the personal shopping experience. Expect an improved store layout and product arrangement designed with your convenience and satisfaction in mind. "We've reimagined the store to be more shopper-friendly, making it easier for our customers to find what they need quickly and enjoyably," says Proctor.

Join us at 9:00 am on August 2 for the grand opening celebrations, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket, and all customers will receive a complimentary shopping tote while supplies last. But the excitement doesn't stop there! Throughout the weekend, take advantage of various limited-time deals and enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. No purchase is necessary to participate in the giveaway.

"This grand opening is not just about unveiling a rebranded store; it's about celebrating with our community," Proctor adds. "We're eager to show our appreciation to the Thunder Bay community for their support and loyalty."

The entire Red Apple team invites everyone to join us in celebrating the grand opening of our newly renovated store in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Come experience the new Red Apple and see for yourself why we're committed to making every shopping trip memorable.

We can't wait to welcome you and show off our fresh new look!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]