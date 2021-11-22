Red Apple Stores & The Bargain! Shop are bringing you the best offers of the year this Black Friday & Cyber Monday

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop are inviting Customers to SAVE BIG, November 26th to 29th, as stores from coast to coast deliver four days of phenomenal Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on brand-name electronics, appliances, toys and so much more!

Check out our digital flyer on our website or Reebee app for fantastic Black Friday deals from Friday, November 26th through Sunday, November 28th on items for every person in your household. "From brand-name toys and electronics to small appliances, the latest smart devices and more, our stores will be packed with items for everyone, at prices they'll love," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We can't wait to welcome Customers from across the country into our stores to experience these exciting deals!"

Friday, November 26th also marks the grand re-opening of The Bargain! Shop in New Waterford, Nova Scotia. "We've missed the community spirit in New Waterford and are looking forward to seeing all of our Customers again in the coming days," added Wolff.

Following the Black Friday event, make sure to check your email or Facebook and Instagram feed to get your exclusive Cyber Monday coupon, redeemable in-store for one day only: Monday, November 29th. This offer is only available to our online community, so be sure to stay connected to enjoy another fantastic opportunity to fill your cart with huge savings.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday only come once a year, and this year, we want to make sure that our most loyal Customers have the opportunity to take advantage of the best deals to kick off their holiday season," said Wolff.

To get VIP access to our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, along with future promotional events in-store and online, be sure to visit our websites (redapplestores.com or thebargainshop.com), join our E-club, and follow our Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For the past 20 years, our stores— branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple—have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion— but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly Customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods in which we do business.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/redapplestores.

