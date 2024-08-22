TOWN OF OLDS, AB, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Olds Aquatic Centre and the Scott Seaman Sports Rink in Foothills County will become more energy efficient after an investment of $3.9 million from the federal government.

The Olds Aquatic Centre upgrades will add another 20 years to the lifespan of the existing facility with the installation of new high efficiency boilers, upgrades to existing air handling units to improve ventilation, and new hot water plumbing. The roof and windows will also be replaced.

As a vital community hub that provides space for physical and social activities, the Scott Seaman Sports Rink will see major upgrades to their heating and power systems. Funding will support the installation of rooftop solar panels which will result in energy and cost savings.

Quotes

"Recreational facilities play an incredible role and give us a place to come together. We are proud to invest in these two facilities to help them become more environmentally friendly, reduce costs, and ensure that they can continue serving their communities for years to come.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The upgrades to the Olds Aquatic Centre are a significant investment in the future of our community. By enhancing the energy efficiency and extending the life of this essential community facility, we are reducing our environmental impact and ensuring that families in Olds continue to have a safe, modern space for recreation and wellness for many years to come."

Her Worship Judy Dahl, Mayor of Olds

"Foothills County is very appreciative of the substantial financial contribution of GICB towards this Energy Conservation and GHG reduction project at Scott Seaman Sports Rink. We will continue to strive to reduce our carbon footprint and look forward to the cost savings projects like these will provide."

Delilah Miller, Reeve, Foothills County



"Building upon our recent achievements from ongoing GHG reduction efforts from our facilities, Foothills County is delighted to take this further with installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and other Energy Conservation Measures at the Scott Seaman Sports Rink. This would not have been possible without the support from the Green and Inclusive Community Building (GICB) program of Infrastructure Canada. We thank GICB for providing significant financial contribution towards this project."

Ryan Payne, Chief Administrative Officer, Foothills County

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,941,832 million in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Town of Olds is contributing $400,000 .

is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the Olds Aquatic Centre's energy consumption by an estimated 63.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 432 tonnes annually. The Scott Seaman Sports Rink's energy consumption will be reduced by an estimated 21.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 385 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program .

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan , the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

