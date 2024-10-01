Record number of Torontonians using Library; in-branch technology use growing rapidly

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Public Library (TPL) is seeing a significant increase in the number of Torontonians using library services. A recent Forum Research Inc. survey reveals that 81% accessed services in the past year, a 13% increase from 2019. Among these users, 68% visited library branches in person, a 6% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

While book browsing remains the primary reason for visits, usage patterns are shifting. Notably, access to technology has become an increasingly important draw.

The survey revealed a diverse cross-section of Torontonians use the library, and 93% of Torontonians agree that public libraries are an important resource for the community and support literacy. These results demonstrate that people are relying on public libraries more than ever and highlight TPL's critical role in addressing the digital divide.

Key findings include:

81% of Torontonians accessed the library last year , surging by 13% from 2019

, surging by 13% from 2019 Of those, 68% visited library branches in person , a 6% increase from pre-pandemic levels

, a 6% increase from pre-pandemic levels Evolving usage patterns : book browsing is still the top reason for in-branch visits, but is down 11%; technology use is rising (printers/scanners/photocopiers, computers and WiFi)

: book browsing is still the top reason for in-branch visits, but is down 11%; technology use is rising (printers/scanners/photocopiers, computers and WiFi) 93% strongly agree on public libraries' importance for communities and literacy

on public libraries' importance for communities and literacy A diverse cross-section of Torontonians are library users, including newcomers, individuals with lower incomes and individuals who identify as non-binary, transgender or two-spirit. These groups show high engagement with library resources for essential services and supports.

including newcomers, individuals with lower incomes and individuals who identify as non-binary, transgender or two-spirit. These groups show high engagement with library resources for essential services and supports. High awareness of core services; though fewer are familiar with specialized offerings like homework help, specialized technology and support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"This surge of people using the library in Toronto demonstrates the growing importance of public libraries as community hubs and their critical role in addressing the digital divide," said Vickery Bowles, City Librarian, Toronto Public Library. "It's encouraging to see that Torontonians view TPL as a vital part of the city's social fabric, offering essential support for lifelong learning, literacy and social connection. These insights will be key in shaping our services to meet the evolving needs of our city and informing our next strategic plan."

The survey is part of TPL's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan consultation process. The new strategic plan will launch in early 2025.

The statistically valid survey, conducted by Forum Research Inc, sampled 1,207 residents aged 18 and older from June 17 to July 1, 2024. Results were weighted to reflect the demographic composition of Toronto based on 2021 Census data.

Survey results reinforce the findings of TPL's 2023 Social Impact Study, the first study in North America to measure library value and services, conducted in partnership with Danish firm Seismonaut.

