TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - A record-breaking $15 million has been raised for more than 600 local charities and community groups through the sales of Smile Cookies at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.

"We were thrilled last year to set a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $12 million during the week-long campaign. And thanks to the dedication and passion of the Tim Hortons community, we were able to raise over $15 million this year! With 100 per cent of all proceeds donated to local charities and community groups right in your neighbourhoods," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"I could not be prouder of what we've accomplished together with Tim Hortons restaurant owners, their team members and volunteers, and Tims guests. Our Smile Cookie campaign has grown from its humble roots as local fundraiser in Hamilton in 1996 into something incredibly special that touches so many lives."

The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $92 million for charities and organizations that are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

Once again, Ryan DiTommaso's Tim Hortons restaurant in Dunnville, Ont., sold the most Smile Cookies this year — an amazing feat considering Dunnville has a population of about 6,000 people. DiTommaso's team hand-decorated and sold over 56,000 Smile Cookies, which is roughly 9 cookies for every resident in Dunnville. The proceeds from the sales of Smile Cookies in Dunnville are being donated to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.

