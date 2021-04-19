Recognizing Outstanding Volunteers

JA Canada announces the recipients of the 2021 Royden Richardson National JA Volunteer Awards

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - JA Canada is pleased to announce Dave Steeves and Andrew Marchant as the recipients of the 2021 Royden Richardson National JA Volunteer Awards. These awards honour volunteers who advance the goals of JA both locally and nationally.

"Dave and Andrew are truly deserving of the Royden Richardson National JA Volunteer Awards - for their dedication to preparing our students through the mission of Junior Achievement," said Scott Hillier, President and CEO, JA Canada. "These outstanding leaders have showcased their commitment to improving the lives of young Canadians and have helped Junior Achievement make a life-changing impact on students."

The JA Canada National Volunteer Awards were inspired by Royden Richardson, a long-time volunteer with Junior Achievement. They recognize volunteers whose participation in, and lasting contribution to, JA and its programs locally and/or nationally has immeasurably furthered the aims and objectives of JA in Canada.

Dave Steeves - Royden Richardson National JA Volunteer Award - Programs

Dave Steeves has been volunteering with JA Central Ontario for 10 years, and during that time he has logged over 75 volunteer program registrations. He has been a volunteer with Company Program for five years, impacting hundreds of students and supporting dozens of other volunteers involved with the program. In 2020-21, Dave is leading three fully virtual Company Program teams concurrently to success – equating to almost 180 volunteer hours. Prior to moving to Ontario, Dave volunteered for JA Southern Alberta for several years.

Andrew Marchant – Royden Richardson National JA Volunteer Award - Governance & Administration

Andrew Marchant has served on the JA British Columbia board since 2014, serving as Board Chair from 2018-2020. Andrew was a driving force behind a successful program at JA British Columbia called JABC Techworks. He has been a leader in raising funds for JA British Columbia and has also given of his time to mentor staff. Andrew is Managing Director, Communications, Media & Technology Canada and Office Managing Director, Canada Pacific/Vancouver for Accenture.

"As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, I would like to thank each and every one of our volunteers. JA's volunteer engagement model has expanded as a result of the pandemic, resulting in new virtual volunteer opportunities. We appreciate your willingness to embrace these new models." shared Hillier. "Thank you for your inspiration, your knowledge and your ongoing commitment to supporting our next generation of leaders."

About JA Canada

JA Canada is the country's largest youth business education organization and is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy. Offering programs in the areas of financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness, JA Canada strives to help students make informed and knowledgeable financial decisions, develop career plans and express their innovative spirit.

SOURCE JA Canada

For further information: Karen Gallant, Vice President, Programs & Charter Services, 647-435-1113, [email protected]