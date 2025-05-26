Recognizing Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Millwright Regional Council - Recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Millwright Regional Council, we are proud to recognize and congratulate Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, on being awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal - a national honour presented in commemoration of His Majesty's Coronation and awarded to Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities and country through public service, leadership, and civic dedication.

Mark Beardsworth Awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal. (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

The medal is granted by the Government of Canada on behalf of His Majesty the King, through the Office of the Governor General, to individuals who exemplify service to the nation and demonstrate a lasting impact on Canadian society.

This prestigious recognition reflects Mark's longstanding commitment to building opportunity, strengthening the workforce, and advancing training and development across sectors. Through his leadership, advocacy, and volunteer efforts, Mark has demonstrated a deep and consistent dedication to the people and communities he serves - and to the values that define our mission.

"I'm honoured and genuinely humbled to accept the King Charles III Coronation Medal.' said Mark Beardsworth, "While I'm grateful to receive this recognition, it truly belongs to the people I've had the privilege to walk alongside - the members, contractors, industry partners, and the entire UBC community, who've been part of this shared mission."

The Coronation Medal is a symbol of national gratitude. We are proud to see Mark's work honoured at the highest levels and to celebrate this moment with him. His example reminds us of the impact that dedicated leadership can have on our shared future.

Congratulations, Mark, on this well-deserved honour. Your leadership represents the very best of what we stand for.

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of twelve affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. The UBC Millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

