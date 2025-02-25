Millwright Regional Council Strengthens Ontario's Clean Energy Future with support from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) recognizes and appreciates the continued investment in workforce development and the skilled trades. The support from former Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training & Skills Development and current Ontario PC Candidate, David Piccini, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, and industry partners has been instrumental in advancing initiatives that strengthen training opportunities, enhance job site conditions, and equip UBC Millwrights with the expertise needed to excel in Ontario's evolving industries.

Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council and David Piccini, Ontario Progressive Conservative Candidate for Northumberland–Peterborough South (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

Through these collaborative efforts, we continue to build a highly skilled workforce, ensuring that critical industries benefit from the precision, safety, and technical excellence that define UBC Millwrights. The MRC remains committed to fostering industry partnerships that drive innovation, improve working conditions, and uphold the highest standards of craftsmanship across the province.

"The Millwright Regional Council supports Ontario PC Candidate David Piccini and Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford's ongoing efforts to strengthen workforce development and the skilled trades. They have been consistent advocates, working alongside industry stakeholders to support initiatives that benefit skilled trades professionals and create opportunities for workers across Ontario," said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council.

As Ontario advances major clean energy projects, including refurbishments, new developments, and infrastructure expansion, the role of highly trained millwrights remains critical. MRC members bring industry-leading expertise in precision installation, maintenance, and repair of complex mechanical systems—ensuring efficiency, safety, and reliability in clean energy operations.

"Premier Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have been laser focused on ensuring the province has a strong, reliable energy sector, supported by pathways to apprenticeships that will grow our workforce and ensure our long-term energy security. Our partnership with Mark Beardsworth and the Millwright Regional Council has built a foundation for success, and we look forward to working with them to implement our plan to Protect Ontario." said David Piccini, Ontario Progressive Conservative Candidate for Northumberland–Peterborough South.

The MRC continues to invest in skills training, apprenticeship development, and strategic partnerships to meet the evolving needs of the Canadian economy. Through initiatives such as advanced technical training and workforce readiness programs, MRC values collaboration that strengthens opportunities for our members and enhances the industries we serve.

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of twelve affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. The UBC Millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

