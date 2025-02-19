Chris Sutton Declares Candidacy for Essex Ontario's Member of Parliament: Leading the Way for Workers and Skilled Trades

As Director of Public Affairs at the Millwright Regional Council, Chris Sutton is dedicated to advocating for workers' rights and policy change, and now he's taking his leadership to the federal level.

ESSEX, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Chris Sutton, Director of Public Affairs for the Millwright Regional Council (MRC), is proud to announce his candidacy as the Liberal candidate for Essex in the upcoming Canadian federal election. After years of dedicated work to protect the interests of millwrights and champion policies that benefit skilled tradespeople, Chris is stepping forward to represent his community and the broader working class in Parliament.

Chris Sutton Declares Candidacy for Essex MP (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

At the MRC, we recognize that political engagement and advocacy are just as critical to the industry as the technical skills millwrights develop. That's why public affairs, training, and leadership development are fundamental to our mission. Chris Sutton has been a passionate and tireless advocate for UBC Millwrights, and his leadership is a direct reflection of the values we uphold at the MRC: a strong commitment to protecting workers, influencing policy, and ensuring a secure future for our members.

A Leader for the Future of UBC Millwrights and Skilled Trades

As Director of Public Affairs for the MRC, Chris Sutton, has been at the forefront of advocating for key issues that impact millwrights and the skilled trades sector. His leadership has shaped our ongoing efforts to strengthen the workforce and ensure the needs of workers are heard at all levels of government. Chris is leading by example, showing the next generation of millwright professionals that political engagement is essential in shaping the policies that affect their livelihoods.

Through his work with the MRC, Chris has championed the following key issues:

Fair wages and labour protections – Advocating for strengthened collective bargaining rights and fair compensation for millwrights.

– Advocating for strengthened collective bargaining rights and fair compensation for millwrights. Skilled trades development – Expanding apprenticeship and workforce training programs to create opportunities for the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

– Expanding apprenticeship and workforce training programs to create opportunities for the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Infrastructure investment – Promoting public and private infrastructure projects that create long-term, sustainable jobs for millwrights.

– Promoting public and private infrastructure projects that create long-term, sustainable jobs for millwrights. Energy and manufacturing growth – Supporting policies that drive investment in industrial, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors, where millwrights play a key role.

– Supporting policies that drive investment in industrial, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors, where millwrights play a key role. Workplace safety and job security – Enhancing labour laws and job site protections to ensure safe working conditions.

– Enhancing labour laws and job site protections to ensure safe working conditions. Fair procurement policies – Ensuring that government contracts and industry policies prioritize union labour and qualified skilled tradespeople.

Chris has worked to bring these issues to the forefront of our communities, and now, as a candidate for Member of Parliament, Chris is demonstrating that millwrights belong at the table where decisions affecting the future of workers, skilled trades, and industry policies are made and he is ready to take these priorities to Ottawa.

"It is an honour to officially declare my candidacy for Member of Parliament for Essex," said Chris Sutton. "As a UBC Millwright and long-time advocate for workers' rights, I am committed to making sure the voices of workers are heard on Parliament Hill. We need policies that support fair wages, secure jobs, and the continued development of skilled trades across the country. I am ready to work for a stronger, more prosperous future for all Canadians."

The Millwright Regional Council is proud to support Chris Sutton as he takes this important step in his career. As he moves forward with his campaign for Essex, we encourage all members and supporters to get involved. We encourage our members to take an active role in protecting our industry and strengthening our collective voice. Whether it's by volunteering, donating, or spreading the word, your participation is essential in ensuring that millwrights and skilled tradespeople have a strong and influential voice in the Canadian government.

"Chris Sutton's leadership is a testament to the strength of the Millwright Regional Council's Public Affairs training and development initiatives in cultivating the next generation of political action leaders. He has played a pivotal role in advancing public affairs initiatives that directly benefit UBC Millwrights and the skilled trades sector, strengthening our ability to advocate for workers and shape industry policies at the highest levels. His dedication to advocacy, policy engagement, and workforce development reflects the values we instill in our members. The MRC is proud to support Chris as he brings his experience and commitment to ensuring UBC Millwrights have a powerful voice in government."

— Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council

To learn more about Chris Sutton's campaign and how you can support his efforts,

visit Elect Chris Sutton. Together, we will protect our industry, create new opportunities, and ensure UBC Millwrights have a strong and influential voice in shaping policies that affect our future.

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of twelve affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. The UBC Millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council

For media inquiries, please contact: Andrew Bredin, Director of Communications, Millwright Regional Council, 416-757-5161, [email protected]