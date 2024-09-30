Honouring the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation: A Commitment from the Millwright Regional Council

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - As the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation approaches, the Millwright Regional Council is committed to acknowledging and supporting the ongoing journey toward reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada. Observed annually on September 30, this day serves as a reminder of the tragic history and intergenerational impacts of the residential school system while highlighting the importance of collective action to foster healing and understanding.

The Millwright Regional Council understands that reconciliation is not just a one-time event; it requires genuine engagement, action, and a long-term commitment. Our mission goes beyond the boundaries of our millwright trade; it encompasses a deep responsibility to create an inclusive environment where all voices are heard, respected, and valued.

The legacy of residential schools has left deep scars within Indigenous communities, perpetuating cycles of trauma, loss of culture, and systemic inequality. By acknowledging this painful history, we take a crucial step toward healing. The Millwright Regional Council encourages its members to engage in initiatives that shed light on the realities faced by Indigenous Peoples. Understanding the past is essential to paving the way for a more equitable future.

Reconciliation is not solely about acknowledgment; it is also about action. The Millwright Regional Council is dedicated to building partnerships with Indigenous communities, organizations, and leaders. We will continue our collaborative efforts and know they will lead to mutual understanding, respect, and opportunities for growth. Through community engagement, we aim to uplift Indigenous voices and support initiatives that promote economic empowerment and the strength of our Council.

On September 30, the Millwright Regional Council will observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by encouraging our members to participate in local events, wear orange, and engage in moments of reflection. This day serves as a powerful opportunity for all Canadians to reflect on the impact of the past and to honour the resilience of Indigenous Peoples. We believe that these acts of commemoration can foster a deeper understanding of our shared history and the work that lies ahead.

As we look to the future, the Millwright Regional Council remains committed to reconciliation. We recognize that this journey requires ongoing effort, openness, and the willingness to listen and learn. By embracing the principles of respect, inclusivity, and collaboration, we can contribute to a future where all Canadians, regardless of their background, can thrive.

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. UBC millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

