TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - One of Canada's most successful programs supporting aspiring Canadian musical artists today adds five new recipients to its yearbook. Canada's Walk of Fame announces the recipients of the 8th Annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program, with budding Hip-Hop and R&B duo, Allydice of Mississauga, Ontario taking the Grand Prize. Chosen by a selection committee of music industry experts, Allydice and the other four finalists will share the prizing and the program benefits valued at more than $100,000.

For the first time in the program's history, musicians from each province and territory entered for a chance to be a part of this coveted program. Of the more than 1400 applicants, five talented musical acts will take part in this year's program.

The recipients of the 8th annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program are:

Grand Prize Winner: Allydice of Mississauga, Ontario

Second Prize Winner: Breagh Isabel of Halifax, Nova Scotia

of Finalist: Maya Malkin of Montreal, Quebec

of Finalist: BOLD AS LIONS of Winnipeg, Manitoba

Finalist: Elijah Bekk of Faro, Yukon

Allydice, featuring Canadian-Jamaican identical twin sisters Kayle and Kayla Allydice, have been honing their musical craft for 13 years. They describe their original sound, inspired by reggae and dancehall, as music for the people. Allydice are currently working on their EP set for release in the Fall of 2021.

As the Grand Prize winner, Allydice will receive a cash prize of $20,000, private studio recording time at the renowned Metalworks Studios, introductions to industry executives and album art cover design. A cash prize of $6,000 goes to Halifax-based singer Breagh Isabel for Second Prize, and the three Finalists will receive cash prizes of $4,000 each. All recipients will have opportunities to elevate their career, including access to industry workshops, performance opportunities, private career development mentorship sessions with industry professionals and more.

