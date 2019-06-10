Recipients of the 2019 Information Commissioner's Award

GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard announced the recipients of the Information Commissioner's Award today. The recipients are the Access to Information and Privacy team at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

"I created this award to build a relationship of collaboration between the Office of the Information Commissioner and the institutions, but also to promote best practices. This year's winners are inspiring role models for the Access to Information and Privacy community. While CSIS is mandated to protect secrets in order to keep Canada safe, this team has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and is deserving of this award," said Commissioner Maynard.

Winners were selected by a committee from the Office's investigation team and recognized for their leadership, innovation, service and efforts to ensure collaboration and facilitate exchanges between the Office and their institution.

The awards were given to the recipients in person by Commissioner Maynard during National Public Service Week to highlight their exceptional work. The Information Commissioner's Award was created to recognize the hard work of an individual or access to information team in an institution subject to the Access to Information Act.

