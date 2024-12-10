Canada's Information Commissioners and Ombuds issue joint resolution calling for enhanced transparency in government operations

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - In a joint resolution, Canada's Information Commissioners and Ombuds from federal, provincial, and territorial jurisdictions are pressing their respective governments to prioritize transparency in the design and implementation of new systems, administrative processes, procedures, and governance models. This resolution reflects the need for a new standard in government operations and a collective commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability across all levels of government in Canada.

Canada's Information and Privacy regulators believe that by adhering to 8 key principles, public bodies and institutions can enhance public trust and ensure that government actions and decisions are properly documented and communicated in a spirit of transparency and to counter misinformation and disinformation.

This resolution underscores the importance of access to information for the effective functioning of Canadian society and its democracy. It calls on Canada's governments to show leadership by making the modernization of legislative and governance regimes around freedom of information and protection of privacy a priority.

Quote from the Information Commissioner of Canada:

"Transparency is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. By embedding transparency into the very fabric of our public institutions, we not only build trust between Canadians and their governments but also empower citizens to actively participate in the decision-making processes that shape our society. This resolution is a significant step towards ensuring that our public bodies operate with the openness and accountability that Canadians rightfully expect," said Caroline Maynard, Information Commissioner of Canada.

