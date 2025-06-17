GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Information Commissioner of Canada, Caroline Maynard, has tabled her 8th Annual Report to Parliament, highlighting her ongoing efforts to uphold Canadians' right to access government records while emphasizing the need for a legislative reform.

The 2024–2025 Annual Report provides an overview of how the Commissioner's first-mandate priorities were achieved, along with a more in-depth look at the work carried out over the past year. It outlines continued progress in improving complaint resolution and reducing the complaint inventory, while also presenting recent court rulings that clarify the interpretation of the law. In addition, the report examines areas of concern, including the ongoing challenges faced by the Department of National Defence and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The issues were first explored as part of systemic investigations conducted by the Commissioner.

"As I begin my second mandate, I remain deeply committed to safeguarding Canadians' right of access to information. Building on the progress achieved since 2018, my renewed vision for the OIC is to establish the organization as a model of excellence," stated Commissioner Maynard. "I will maintain my focus on results, even as I continue to push for the changes to the Access to Information Act that are required to forge the access system that best serves Canada."

The 2024–2025 Annual Report is available on the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada's website.

