VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP) ("Recipe") has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The prospectus will allow Recipe to offer from time to time over a 25-month period up to $2 billion of debt, equity or certain other securities, and also allows for secondary offerings by certain shareholders. Should Recipe offer any securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

A copy of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained upon written request from Recipe at 199 Four Valley Drive, Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, L4K 0B8, Attention: Corporate Secretary, Telephone (905) 760-2244, or can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Fionn MacCool's, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Catina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,284 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries (Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

