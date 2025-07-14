VAUGHAN, ON, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited ("Recipe") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of all eight Olive Garden restaurants located in Canada from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI). In addition to the acquisition, Recipe has entered into a comprehensive development agreement with Darden to significantly expand the Olive Garden brand across Canada.

The acquisition of the existing Canadian Olive Garden locations, situated in key markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, marks a strategic move for Recipe to integrate a highly popular and well-established casual dining concept into its extensive portfolio.

Furthermore, the development agreement with Darden Restaurants grants Recipe the exclusive rights to develop and operate new Olive Garden restaurants throughout Canada. This partnership underscores Recipe's commitment to growth and diversification, bringing Olive Garden's beloved Italian-inspired cuisine and family-friendly dining experience to more communities nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Olive Garden into the Recipe family," said Frank Hennessey, CEO of Recipe Unlimited. "Olive Garden is a brand with a strong legacy of success and a loyal following, and we see immense potential for growth across Canada. This acquisition and subsequent development agreement align perfectly with our strategy to expand our presence in the casual dining segment with leading brands that resonate with Canadian consumers."

The acquisition of the existing restaurants is effective immediately, and Recipe will begin integrating these operations into its robust infrastructure. Recipe will leverage its extensive operational expertise, supply chain efficiencies, and strong marketing capabilities to further enhance the Olive Garden experience in Canada.

"Our partnership with Recipe marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Olive Garden in Canada," said Brad Smith, president of Darden International & Franchising. "Their proven track record in operating beloved restaurants throughout the country will help us better serve our Canadian guests and team members, while unlocking new opportunities for growth."

More information on the timing of new locations will be announced in due course as development plans take shape.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has more than 1,200 restaurants located across Canada, and an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Swiss Chalet, The Keg, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's, New York Fries, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel, Blanco Cantina, and now Olive Garden. For more information, please visit www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Darden's family of restaurants features some of the most recognizable and successful brands in full-service dining — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

