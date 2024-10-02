Recipe Unlimited hosts second annual fundraising event in support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited, Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, has announced the success of their fundraising efforts in support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Recipe hosted their second annual golf tournament at Station Creek Golf Club in Stouffville last week, with 280 vendor partners in attendance, as well as sponsors on the grounds.

The tremendous success of the event saw over $163,000 donated to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. These funds help their network of doctors and researchers make breakthroughs that transform patient outcomes at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world.

This fundraising effort is in addition to the ongoing partnership that Recipe has with Princess Margaret's Ride to Conquer Cancer that takes place in June every year.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

