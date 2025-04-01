Canadian Cancer Society calls for donations during Daffodil Month to protect domestic cancer research and support families impacted by cancer

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Persistent economic pressures and new U.S. policies, including proposed cuts to agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and tariffs on essential research materials, have led to mounting uncertainties for cancer researchers and those affected by the disease in Canada. This April, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) launches its annual Daffodil Month fundraising campaign and is calling on individuals, communities, businesses and organizations across Canada to help bolster homegrown cancer research.

In 2024, Canadian research projects received over $40 million USD in funding from the NIH alone. In a recent survey of 121 CCS-funded cancer researchers, 72% expressed concern about the impact of U.S. tariffs on their research projects, while 78% worried about reduced U.S. funding for collaborative projects.

"Changes happening south of the border are having ripple effects on cancer research in Canada. Our sustained investment in cancer research is essential. It's lifesaving," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Cancer Society. "Without sufficient funding, research momentum will stall, and promising treatments may be delayed by years – time that not every person diagnosed with cancer has."

Cancer remains a top health challenge with someone in Canada diagnosed every three minutes. While the 5-year survival rate has dramatically improved – from 25% in the 1940s to 64% today, investment in research is critical to continuing to increase survival.

"I want more people to know about the heroes of the Canadian cancer care system – researchers and innovators – without whom I wouldn't be alive," says Roy Jackson, a doctor from White Rock, BC, with stage four malignant melanoma. Roy is currently benefiting from genetic testing that wasn't available during his first round of stage one melanoma back in 2012. "These investments make all the difference. They're making a difference in my life today, and they start with supporting fundraising campaigns like Daffodil Month now."

Right now, across the country, Canadian Cancer Society-funded researchers are helping prevent cancer, and enhancing screening, diagnosis and treatment thanks to the generosity of supporters.

Donations during Daffodil Month fund critical lifesaving research as well as support programs that alleviate the mounting financial burden on people and families affected by cancer. This includes services like free transportation to and from cancer treatment appointments, and a home away from home for those who don't live near where they are receiving treatment.

"Daffodil Month is not just about raising funds; it's about our nation showing solidarity with those affected by cancer and ensuring they have access to the progress, treatments, and support they need," says Seale. "Together, we must ensure researchers in Canada can continue their work, for the benefit of everyone impacted by cancer."

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

